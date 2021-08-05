POTOSI, Wis. — Irene M. Seng, age 93, of Potosi, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at her home, surrounded by family. Irene was born January 25, 1928, in Potosi to Charles and Martha Schmitz Abing. She graduated from St. Andrew High School in Tennyson, WI. She married Clarence Seng on October 22, 1946, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson. They loved their occupation of farming.
Irene’s life was centered on her faith, family, and friends. She was a devoted Catholic who led the rosary for many years at church. At the age of 93, she began a rosary group who prayed weekly at her home. She also lived her faith by being a member of the Third Order of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, as well as overseeing funeral dinners for many years. Clarence and Irene were also part of a church study group that met in the homes of their members. They were known for their generosity helping others in need and she continued that until the last weeks of her life. In the community, she was a 4-H Leader and a Grant County Fair Board Member.
Her family was blessed by the countless support she gave them by babysitting, preparing their favorite meals, and by her prayer support. Through her many talents, she was able to provide clothing, quilts, and crafts she sewed to her family and friends. She was a totally selfless person who always put the needs of others ahead of her own.
Friends were also key components in her life, whether it was bowling, playing cards, or traveling together, those were memories she always treasured.
Irene is survived by her four children: Brenda Brandt, Onalaska, WI, Terry (Cheryl) Seng, Platteville, WI, Lisa ( Mark Brehmer, friend) Meyer, Dubuque, IA, and Neil (Becky Harrison, friend) Seng, Potosi, WI; her grandchildren: Angela (Chad) Erdenberger, Alissa (Steve) Roob, Andria (Phil) Snyder, Crystal Seng, Nick (Rachael) Seng, Matt (Maggi) Meyer, April (Travis) Lemon, Jodi (Jerimiah) White, Stephen (Sarah) Seng, Jeanna Johnson, Kevin Seng, and David Seng; twelve great-grandchildren; her siblings: Luella Brant, Betty (Jim) Junk, Doris (Bernard) Hentrich, Margaret (Joe) Hentrich and Irvin (Katie) Abing; and her in-laws: Bernadette Williams and Paulette Abing.
Irene is preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence; her parents; a son-in-law: Dennis Brandt; siblings: Gerald, Marie, Berniece, Leo, Cyril, and Richard; and several in-laws.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson, WI, with Father Richard Leffler officiating. Burial will be in the St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery, Potosi, WI. Family and friends may call on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, where a parish rosary will be prayed at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of plants and flowers, monetary gifts will be used for charitable donations and people in need. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory of Potosi is assisting the family.
The family wishes to extend a special thankyou to the St. Croix Hospice and the wonderful caregivers who assisted Irene and her family.
