Philip Clair Bahl, 89, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center, Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 24, at Church of the Nativity, with the Rev. Msgr. James Miller officiating. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. A visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road. We kindly request that social distancing be observed; masks are required.
Philip was born on December 21, 1930, in Asbury, Iowa, the son of Clarence J. and Ida E. (Ehrlich) Bahl.
He was a graduate of Loras Academy.
He married Elizabeth Hennings on December 27, 1952, at Nativity Catholic Church.
Philip served our country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
He owned and operated Bahl Lumber Sawmill for 40 years, most recently in Graf, Iowa.
He was a member of Nativity Church, Nativity Guild, the Knights of Columbus and the Railway Tie Association.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Bahl; children, Keith (Teresa) Bahl, of Marion, IA, Ellen (Dr. Randall) Schmitt, of Fulton, IL, and Kathy (John) FitzPatrick, of Dubuque; grandchildren, Kayla (Kyle) Martin and Amy (Curt) Smejkal, Dr. Philip (Stephanie) Schmitt and Dr. Joseph Schmitt, Kevin (Maurita) FitzPatrick and Maureen (Erik) Johnson; great- grandchildren, Lauren, Olivia, Noah, Will, Lucy and Colin; sister, Mary Ann (John) Hansen; sister-in-law, Shirley Bahl; and a special niece, Sally (Jeff) Lux.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Robert (Wilma) Bahl, James (Mary) Bahl, Daniel (Ruby) Bahl, David Bahl, Dorothy (Lester) Camfield and Marjorie (Joe) Temple.