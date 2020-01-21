MONONA, Iowa — Clarence Meyer, 98, of Monona, Iowa, died Saturday, January 4, 2020, in North Port, Florida.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., with 6 p.m. Rosary, on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona, Iowa. There will also be a one hour visitation before Mass at the church on Monday. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Monona, Iowa, with Rev. Stephen Meyer as the celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Monona, Iowa. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.