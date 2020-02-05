FENNIMORE, Wis. — Jerome “Peck” A. Hauk, age 102, of Fennimore, passed away on Saturday February 1, 2020, at Orchard Manor in Lancaster.
He was born on July 20, 1917, in Waterloo Township, Grant County, the son of William and Louisa (Grosser) Hauk. Jerome was united in marriage to Irma Thole on November 30, 1942, at St. Charles Catholic Church, in Cassville.
Peck graduated from Cassville High School and worked with his brother Bill to electrify rural farms in Grant County. He then went to work for Cassville Lumber where they also sold Purina. Peck was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1941 and was stationed at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland where he received the rank of Master Sergeant.
Returning home and keeping his ties with Purina, Peck bought interest in the Fennimore Roller Mills. He eventually became the sole owner and established a very successful business until retiring in 1977. He enjoyed spending his summers in Fennimore and his winters in Englewood, Fla., up until 2015. His favorite pastimes were fishing, golfing and watching baseball. Peck was a very selfless and generous man who enjoyed his many relationships with friends and family and who gave so much to his community. He was a past member of the Fennimore Kiwanis, past Fennimore Post and County Commander for the American Legion, member and past President of the Fennimore Chamber of Commerce where he started the annual chicken barbecue and helped start the annual Home Show, and an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus for over 75 years.
Jerome is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Hoffland, of Madison; two grandsons, Erik Hoffland and his wife, Marianne El-Khoury, Kristian Hoffland and his wife, Kristen Madler, both of Washington D.C.; and great-grandchildren, Aleksander, Liam, Kaia and Lucia.
Jerome was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife Irma on March 12, 1997; four brothers, William, Lawrence, Francis and Walter Hauk; and his sister, Lucille Reynolds.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fennimore, with burial to follow in the church cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Larson Family Funeral Home, in Fennimore, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Thursday morning. Online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.