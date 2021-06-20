Wanda L. Cornelius, Andrew, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa. Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, Salem Lutheran Church, Andrew.
Jerry W. Smith, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 21, Tri-State Community Church, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Joan M. Trentz, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, Dawson Funeral Home, Maquoketa. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa.
Kevin M. Vondra, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, Sunset Lanes, Dickeyville, Wis.