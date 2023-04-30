WAUTOMA, Wis. — Jennifer Nicole Dietzel passed away in her sleep on Monday, April 24, 2023. She was born October 18, 1982 in Dubuque, IA to Kathy LaRue and Tim Dietzel.
She graduated from Platteville High School in 2001 and attended college at UW-Platteville, NICC, UW-Oshkosh and most recently UW-Milwaukee. Jenni touched hundreds of lives caring for and advocating on behalf of those experiencing mental illness. She worked for several years at Winnebago Mental Health and more recently at St. Elizabeth’s in Appleton.
Jenni was a voracious reader, had a wicked sense of humor, was a world traveler, and pizza/taco/dumpling connoisseur. On August 7, 2021, Jen married Tory Harmuth to join her on her greatest adventure. They had just moved into their dream home in Wautoma in February.
To say that Jenni will be missed does not begin to describe the light that is now missing in the lives of her husband Tory; her parents Tim and Terri Dietzel and Kathy and Todd Erstad; her sisters Kris (Jason) Kessler and Sam (Tim) Ornes; nieces, Abbie, Jillian, Natalie, Josie and Lena; Tory’s children Courtney (Brandon) Seston, Noah Harmuth and Hailey Harmuth; her step-granddaughter, Theo and her mother-in-law, Lisa. Her grandparents Marie Dietzel, Jean and Terry Cleary, Bob and Janeen Wernimont, and Dennis and Carol Erstad and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Arnold Dietzel and Joseph LaRue.
Relatives and friends may greet the family on Monday, May 1, 2023 from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Leikness Funeral Home, 358 South Oxford Street, Wautoma, WI. A Prayer service will follow at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, A memorial will be established in Jennifer’s memory.
