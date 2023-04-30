WAUTOMA, Wis. — Jennifer Nicole Dietzel passed away in her sleep on Monday, April 24, 2023. She was born October 18, 1982 in Dubuque, IA to Kathy LaRue and Tim Dietzel.

She graduated from Platteville High School in 2001 and attended college at UW-Platteville, NICC, UW-Oshkosh and most recently UW-Milwaukee. Jenni touched hundreds of lives caring for and advocating on behalf of those experiencing mental illness. She worked for several years at Winnebago Mental Health and more recently at St. Elizabeth’s in Appleton.

