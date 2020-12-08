Lois A. Gross, age 74, of Warsaw, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton, Missouri.
She was born on November 4, 1946, in Protem, Missouri, the daughter of EG Markle and Camilla Martha (Ridinger) Markle. She grew up and in lived in eight different states, including Missouri and Arkansas. After Lois married in 1966, she and her former husband, Patrick, moved to Dubuque, Iowa, where she resided until 2013 when she moved to Warsaw, Missouri, to care for her parents.
Lois enjoyed sewing, crafts, and gardening and was an avid reader. Her cats were her “fur babies” and she enjoyed spoiling them. Lois would be the first to admit that she was not perfect, but that “she did her best.” She was a supporter of the Keesee Cemetery in Marion County, Arkansas.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Ernest “Gregory” Markle; and a sister, Janice Kaye Daniel.
She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Marie Gross-Graham and her husband, William, of Warsaw, Missouri, and Melissa Lea Gross, of Davenport, Iowa; a grandson, Aidan Graham; and a great-grandson, Reid Foster Graham.
She is also survived by one brother, Edward Markle and his wife, Linda, of Alaska; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider sending a memorial donation to the Keesee Cemetery Board or your local animal shelter in Lois’ name.
Arrangements for her cremation are under the direction of the Reser Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street, Warsaw, Missouri. A celebration of life will take place in the Summer of 2021.