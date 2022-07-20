LA MOTTE, Iowa — Eugene Henry “Gene” Konrardy, 84 of LaMotte, Iowa passed away on Friday July 15, 2022, at Manor Care in Dubuque.

A family vigil prayer service will be at 3:30 Thursday July 21, 2022, with Fr. Dave Ambrosy officiating, followed by a public visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00p.m. at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road Dubuque. Burial will be at a later date.

