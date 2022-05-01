BRADENTON, Fla. — Jeff Pusateri, 70, of Bradenton, FL (formerly of Dubuque) passed away on April 3, 2022. A private burial service will be held on May 3, 2022, at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Jeff was born July 11, 1951, in Dubuque, the son of Frank and Ann Pusateri. He graduated from Wahlert High School and attended NIACC. He was a very talented woodworker and a licensed general contractor. He built several homes in the Dubuque and Nebraska areas as well as Florida, where he was a general contractor for several gated communities and Habitat for Humanity. Jeff was on the set construction crew for the movie F.I.S.T. both locally and in California. He had many other talents. He was a licensed sea captain, realtor and property assessor, and designed and built his own houseboat. He had a big heart, good sense of humor, loved Christmas and hummed when he ate his favorite food. Jeff is survived by his son Andrew Pusateri of Fort Myers, FL; three sisters, Judith Flanagan of Ackley, IA; Joyce Huss, Jeanne (Wayne) Schrobligen, both of Dubuque; Andrea Schwegman of Davenport, IA; three generations of nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Mike Pusateri, two brothers-in-law, Bill Huss and Pat Flanagan, a niece Gina Danner and a nephew Sean Flanagan.