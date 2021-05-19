GALENA, Ill. — Kenneth M. “Kenny” Allendorf, 66, of Galena, IL, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Midwest Medical Center Galena.
A private funeral Mass will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Due to COVID-19 protocols, masks will be required when inside the funeral home. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Kenny was born on February 11, 1955, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Kenneth H. “Pete” and Ada E. (Hunzelman) Allendorf. Kenny graduated from Galena High School in 1974. He was united in marriage to Carol M. Wienen on May 4, 1979, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Kenny is immediately survived by his wife, Carol; his daughter, Holly; and his siblings, Margaret (Steven) Vandermyde and Thomas (Karen) Allendorf. He is also survived by his stepmother, Mildred Stoewer-Allendorf, and his sisters-in-law, Dianne Allendorf and Doris (Rick) Brandt; and brothers-in-law, Larry (Jean); Gary (Maryann); and Kevin (Michelle) Wienen; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Steven R. Allendorf; his in-laws, Francis, and Marcella Wienen; and his grandparents, John and Anna Allendorf and Ivan and Margaret Emilie Hunzelman.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to first responders and the staff at Midwest Medical.
