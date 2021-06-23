DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Melisa E. Gansemer, 32, of Palatine, Illinois, and formerly of Dyersville, passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by family on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at MercyOne, Dyersville, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa.
A private family burial will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at St. Francis Cemetery, in Dyersville, Iowa. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Melisa was born on June 15, 1989, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Edward Gansemer and Sandy Bockenstedt. She graduated from Western Dubuque in 2007. She went on to work at Younguns Daycare. She later was employed at Medline Industries.
Melisa lived life to the fullest, spending much of her time traveling, shopping and enjoyed time with friends and family. She loved spending time at the family cabin on Lake Delhi.
Melisa is survived by her parents, Ed Gansemer, of Dyersville, Sandy (Randy) Bockenstedt, of Sherrill, one brother, Brandon (Kelly) Gansemer, of New Vienna and their dog, Daisy Mae; maternal grandmother, Theresa Schindler, of Dyersville; step-siblings, Kevin, Kim, Kari and Chloe; and a large extended family.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Charles and Ellen Schindler; paternal grandparents, Albert and Helen Gansemer; uncles, Dale Schindler and Donald Gansemer; and an aunt, Julianne Avenarius.
Melisa was a giver, and she was able to pass on the gift of life as a donor. Instead of writing thank yous, the family will be making a donation to a nonprofit organization in her honor.
Thank you to the local and state police, BiCounty Ambulance, Mercy One, and especially Carol Handke and one very special Godmother Tracey Dickman.
Rest In Peace beautiful baby girl, MellyMelly SmellyMel DawgDiva Melly.
