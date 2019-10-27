Sara M. “Sally” Runde, 86, of Kieler, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will take place at a later date. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, where the parish wake service will be at 3:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Parish Center before the service.
Sally was born on September 23, 1933, in Tennyson, Wisconsin, the daughter of Joseph and Edna (Schiffman) Kerkenbush. She married the love of her life, Leland H. “Buck” Runde, on April 18, 1953, at St Andrew’s Church in Tennyson.
Sally lived her life nurturing her family. Spending time with family and friends was her greatest joy.
There was never a hungry person in Sally’s home, she was often planning the next meal while still finishing the first — everyone loved Grandma Sally’s sweet rolls & zucchini bread. Time spent with family at Buck’s Landing, berry picking, tending her flower garden and bird watching were among her favorite activities.
Prior to raising her family, she worked at Brown Publishing (Dubuque) and later worked as a bookkeeper for the Kieler Sanitary District and in the Bursar’s office at UW-Platteville.
She was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception (Kieler) Parish, the Council of Catholic Women, the Jamestown Fire Department Auxiliary, Cub Scout Den Mother and 4H Leader. She was also an accomplished seamstress — making clothes for herself, her daughters and extended family.
Buck & Sal were fortunate to enjoy years of retirement traveling to visit family and friends throughout the U.S.
Survivors include her devoted husband of 66 years, Buck; her children, Sharon (Brad) Avery, Topeka, KS, Peggy (Jon) Weston, Philadelphia, PA, Deb (Bryant) Holt, Franklin, VA, Chuck (Sharon) Runde, Hazel Green, WI, Barb (Cameron Tschannen) Runde, Lindstrom, MN, Sam (Kim) Runde, Hazel Green, WI, and Andy (Sue) Runde, Shorewood, IL; a sister, Ruth Kieler, Platteville; and in-laws, Gus (Shirley) Runde, Kieler, and Tina Runde, Cuba City; fifteen grandchildren, Wyatt (Christina), Lara, and Dylan Avery, Jason (Shante), Aaron (Charrity), and Brian (Alyson) Weston, Bud and Will (Meredith) Holt, Burt (Lesley) and Audra Runde, Joe (Bri), Nick (Melissa), Jessica (Tyson) and Jamie Runde, and Maggie Runde; and seventeen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Alma (Ralph) Krepfle; three brothers, Irvin (Loma), Bob (Helen) and Gene (Tressa) Kerkenbush; and her in-laws, Larry Kieler, Arlene (Bud) Burlage, Bud Runde, Betty (Kenny) Pratt, and Rita (Vince) Hinderman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sally’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
