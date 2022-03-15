Walter J. “Wally” Pitz, 92, of Dubuque, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022 at MercyOne Dubuque surrounded by his family.
Family and friends may gather from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Church of the Nativity with Msgr. James Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post 6.
Wally was born January 10, 1930, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Waldo and Coletta (Germain) Pitz. He was united into marriage on November 22, 1956, Thanksgiving Day, to the love of his life, Doris Anthony at SS Peter & Paul Parish in Sherrill, Iowa. Wally honorably served his country during the Korean Conflict as a member of the US Air Force earning rank of Staff Sergeant. He was a member of the American Legion Post 6.Wally was employed at A.Y. McDonald Manufacturing, retiring in 1993 after 45 years of service. He was a lifetime member of the Machinist Union Local 1238, having served as President. After retirement, he joined Doris and volunteered for Mobile Meals on Wheels and parish festivals and events. In his retirement years, he enjoyed golf and achieved the ultimate “hole in one”. Contrary to what others may have thought, he was a St. Louis Cardinals fan and he rooted for the Chicago Cubs too (because he always wanted to make Doris happy). He loved his family more than anything. He was a quiet man who saw the good in everyone and always had a kind word and helping hand. He made the world a better place because he was in it. He will be missed beyond measure until we meet again.
Those left to honor his memory include his daughter, Michelle (Jay) Johanningmeier, a brother, Dorrance Pitz and extended family member Kris Latham all of Dubuque, sisters-in-law Geri Anthony, Jane Anthony, Mary Jane Anthony, Carol Anthony and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, daughter Marla, parents and stepfather, Sylvester Kamm, brother, Ronald Pitz, extended family member, Mark Johanningmeier and in-laws, Loretta Pitz, Wilfred Anthony, Herbert Anthony, Jack & Doris Anthony, Melvin Anthony, Charles Anthony, James Anthony and Merlin Anthony.
In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to Nativity Catholic Church or Ennoble Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation activity fund.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and medical staff at MercyOne Dubuque for the exceptional care they provided to Wally and a special thank you to the staff at Ennoble Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for their loving care over the years. He loved all of you......and so do we.