HURST, Tex. — Jeffrey James Oberfoell, 67, of Hurst, Texas, formerly of Epworth, Iowa, passed away Thursday, March 25, at home surrounded by his beloved family.
He will always be known as the smartest man in the world and the best husband, father, and grandpa.
Jeff has joined his parents, Milton (Pinky) and Irene Oberfoell, and sister Pamela in heaven.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 48 years, Deby Oberfoell; his daughter Adrienne Griffith, son-in-law Dusty, and grandsons: Gattlin and Gage; his son Mitch Oberfoell, daughter-in-law Niecy, and granddaughter Jade. He is also survived by brother Doug Oberfoell, and sisters: Rhonda Wernimont, Lorna Domitrovich, and Shelley Oberfoell, along with numerous extended family members.
Jeff was adamant about not having a funeral or memorial service. Instead, the immediate family will be honoring him privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to DFW Pug Rescue, https://www.dfwpugs.com/ways-to-give/memorial-donations or Tarrant County Meals on Wheels https://mealsonwheels.org/donate.