Phyllis W. Cooper, 101, of 2295 Coventry Square, Dubuque, Iowa, passed away July 22, 2020, at Luther Manor Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, with Pastor Derek Rosenstiel officiating. Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. The family recommends utilizing masks and practicing proper social distancing. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Sumner, Iowa.
Phyllis was born on August 31, 1918, in Sumner, Iowa, the daughter of George and Lorriane Wittenburg. She graduated from Sumner High School and subsequently moved to Dubuque, where she worked for Attorney Martin Cooney. On November 15, 1952 Phyllis married the love of her life, Arthur E. Cooper, in Sumner, Iowa. In 1953 she and Art purchased C.B. Trewin Inc., renaming it Dubuque County Abstract and Title Company. Phyllis remained owner of the business until her passing.
Phyllis and Art joined the Dubuque Golf and Country Club in 1948 and spent many happy years on the golf course. She accompanied Art for many years throughout the Midwest while he competed in golf tournaments. Favorite pastimes for Phyllis were golf and bridge.
Phyllis is survived by nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Art Cooper; her sister, Darleth Raftis; and her parents.
Memorials may be given to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Our most sincere appreciation and gratitude is extended to Luther Manor Nursing Home and Hospice of Dubuque for their care of Phyllis.