BELLEVUE, Iowa — Daniel B. “Dan” Fortmann, 60, of Bellevue, Iowa, passed away peacefully on February 12th, 2021, at home.
A celebration of his life will be at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, IA, is assisting the family.
Dan, also known as Bear or the Milkman, was born on September 6, 1960, in Dubuque, Iowa, and was the son of Bernard Fortmann and Carolyn (Moriarity) Bolton. Dan worked for many years as a semi-truck driver.
Dan enjoyed a good time and had a great sense of humor — his smile could light up any room. He had a love for the dirt track and followed his father’s footsteps and began racing (#32) in the 1980s up until the early 2000s.
He is survived by his children, Jeremy Fortmann and Jackie Fortmann; his former wife and mother of his children, Elaine Fortmann; his siblings, Terry (Judy) Fortmann, Karen (Mark) Goedert and Kathy (Mike) Brokus; his step-father, Dick Bolton; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends that he will be remembered by.
Dan is preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Bolton; his father, Bernard Fortmann; and siblings, Bernie Fortmann, John Fortmann and Joan Fortmann.
A memorial fund has been established with Dupaco Community Credit Union; memorials may be made to the Dan Fortmann Memorial.
The family would like to thank everyone for their support and condolences during this difficult time.
