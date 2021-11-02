Grace R. (Sarazin) Clancy, age 94, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 2:10 a.m., on one of her favorite holidays, Halloween, Sunday, October 31, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. To celebrate Grace’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture service held at 6:30 p.m. To honor Grace’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Grace was born on January 24, 1927, in Sageville, Iowa, daughter of Arthur and Katherine (Welter) Sarazin.
Grace was born and raised in the Dubuque area where she attended school at St. Joseph Academy. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Charles Clancy, at St. Patrick’s Church on January 25, 1947. They would spend almost 68 years together as a married couple and raise their 3 children before Charles sadly passed away on January 6, 2015. Grace was always a very devoted wife, mother and homemaker, but she also shared her talents outside of her home. She was a sales clerk and helped out at the candy counter at JC Penney and did housekeeping and babysitting for many families. Grace and Charles loved being outside and after retirement they became campground hosts at the Yellow River State Forest for 25 years. They were even honored by the Governor for their volunteer work there. In her free time Grace enjoyed morel hunting, camping, playing Euchre and trips to the casino. She was an excellent cook and baker and her pies and German Potato Salad were always a hit with everyone. Grace loved spending time with her family and celebrating the holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas, were some of her favorite gatherings. She also had a great love for her four legged furry friends. Her faith was a very important aspect of her life, and Grace was a long time member of Sacred Heart Church. We are heartbroken at losing our beautiful mom, grandma, great-grandma and sister. We are grateful for the 94 years you were here with us and find some comfort in knowing that you are happily reunited with dad and all of your family members who have been called home.
Those left to cherish Grace’s memory include her children, David (Valerie) Clancy, East Dubuque, IL, Mike (Patti) Clancy, East Dubuque, IL and Susan (Randy) Koster, Dubuque, IA; 9 grandchildren, Christopher Clancy, Angela (Eric) Freund, Shawna (Jason) Trowbridge, Melanie (Ben) Wogsland, A.J. Miller, Scott (Tara Edmonds) Clancy, Sarah (Seth) Cassens, Timothy Koster and Amy Jo (Josh) Driscoll; 27 great-grandchildren; 6 great great-grandchildren; her sisters, Margie Roth, East Dubuque, IL and Rita Clancy, Dubuque, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Charles Clancy; a grandson, Kevin Koster; a granddaughter, Jenny Miller; her siblings, Dorothy Vosberg, Roy (Mary) Sarazin, Violet (Bill) Haberkorn, Evelyn (Ralph) Dean, Ruth (Ollie) King, Mildred (Robert) Schroeder and Nancy (Elmer) Mills; and 2 brothers-in-law, Ambrose Roth and Eugene Clancy.
Grace’s family would like to thank everyone at Sunset Park Place, especially Sue Mills, and Hospice of Dubuque, especially Julie, for all of their kindness and the loving care they have provided for Grace these past years.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Grace's memory.
