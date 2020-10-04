Margaret “Maggie” Koenig died peacefully on September 30, 2020, at her beloved Stonehill Care Center surrounded by her extended family there.
Maggie was born on December 21, 1927, to William and Genevieve (Lanser) Drosopoulos in Dubuque. She married Raymond “Ray” Koenig on March 2, 1946. They were married 38 years when Ray passed away on October 29, 1984.
Maggie was employed at Stonehill Care Center for over 40 years before retiring at the young age of 90. Stonehill Care Center was her second home and the friends she made while working there became her extended family. She enjoyed keeping in touch with them all. She also loved the Cubs, Bears, popcorn and The Farmers Market. “You got that right, kid!” was one of her favorite expressions.
Maggie is survived by her daughters, Rae Ann (Tom) Freund, of Dubuque, Kristie (Jon) Russett, of Clayton, Iowa; daughter-in-law Judi Koenig, of Dubuque; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even a few great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; her son, Jack; her daughter and son-in-law, Sharon “Sherry” and Ron Breitbach; granddaughter, Tammy Koenig; and her sister and brother-in-law, Angela and Bob Kilby.
Maggie’s family would like to thank the wonderful extended family of Stonehill Care Center for their fellowship and kindness during her working days and all the way to her final days before leaving us.