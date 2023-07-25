D. Sue Cording, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, July 28, Lord of Love Church, Galena. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.

Bernadine Curoe, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 27, Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of the Presentation. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the chapel.

