Lloyd L. Mueller, 81, of Dubuque, formerly of Center Point died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by his wife and children.
Visitation will be from 9:30 am until 10:30 am Monday, December 19, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Lloyd will be 10:30 am Monday, December 19, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6 and Iowa Army National Guard.
Lloyd was born April 3, 1941, in Sumner, IA, the son of Paul Alfred and Sophie Pauline Volker Mueller. Lloyd was a Veteran proudly serving our country in the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force May 1960 days after graduating from Sumner High School. As an airman, he was stationed in Orlando, Florida; Hahn Air Force Base, Germany and Andersen Air Force Base, Guam during the Vietnam War from 1960 until 1968. After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force he served 2 years in the U.S. Navy until joining the Army Reserves until 1992. He loved reminiscing about his time in the military, his travel adventures on leave, the lifelong friends he made and most importantly the opportunity to serve his country. His training in communications allowed him to start a career for Northwestern Bell Telephone company in 1969.
On August 30, 1969, he married Eleanor E. Oltmann in Monticello, Iowa. They worked and raised their family in Cedar Rapids and then in rural Center Point, Iowa. His career at the telephone company was a lengthy one as an inside technician for 33 years. He was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church Missouri Synod in Center Point. When he was not working or mowing lawn he enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling and visiting with his family and friends. He will be remembered by his children for always working hard and though his retirement was interrupted by Parkinson’s, he faced it with bravery and remained hopeful a cure would be found. Lloyd loved to tell stories over a cold drink. His smile, laugh and sense of humor will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Eleanor; one daughter, Christine (Ben) Kreider of Palmyra, PA; one son, Steven Mueller of Dubuque; seven grandchildren, Kurtis, Emily, Cody (Kimber), Kara Maxwell (Austin), Jason, Luke, and Paul; one great-grandson, Liam; one brother, Duane Mueller of Dike, IA; one sister, LaVonne (Jerry) Nail of Blue Springs, MO; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Marlys, and his sister-in-law, Dorothy.
A memorial has been established for Hospice of Dubuque.
The family would like to thank their friends from No Place Like Home, Hospice of Dubuque, and Eagle Point Place for their care and support.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Lloyd’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
