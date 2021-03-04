CASCADE, Iowa — Alan J. Strang, 91, of Stoughton, Wisconsin, formerly of Cascade, Iowa, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Stoughton Hospital in Stoughton, Wisconsin.
He was born November 17, 1929, in Cascade, Iowa, son of Aloysius and Olivia (Loes) Strang. He received his education from the Aquin Catholic School in Cascade, IA. He was united in marriage to Elaine A. Morrison on June 30, 1959, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Temple Hill, Iowa. She preceded him in death on August 11, 1989. On January 29, 1993, he was united in marriage to Evadeen Meier at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. She preceded him in death on October 4, 2018.
Alan was a Veteran having served in the United States Army from 1953 — 1955. He worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for 27 years until his retirement in September 1987. Alan was a good-hearted, fun-loving practical joker, who enjoyed making people laugh and smile. He was a man who enjoyed the simple things in life, such as playing cards, puttering in his garage and sitting on his porch chatting with folks as they passed by.
He was a member of St. Matthias Parish, in Cascade, IA, and the Cascade American Legion Post #528
He is survived by four children, Terry Strang, of Liscomb, IA, Tim (Laura) Strang, of Waunakee, WI, Dave Strang, of Anderson, SC, Dan (Rhonda) Strang, of Madison, WI; 9 grandchildren, Jessica, Nathan, Clay, Cullen, Cayden, Carsen, Alex, Wyatt, and Bowen Strang; three siblings, Rosemary Turnis, of Marion, IA, John (La Vonne) Strang and Deacon Steven (Nancy) Strang, both of Cascade, IA; and the extended family of Evadeen Meier-Strang.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Thomas (Rosemary) Strang and Phillip Strang in infancy; three sisters, Winona (Lester) Schlemme, Phyllis (Albert) Gross and Jane Anne (Dwight) Greenwood.
Visitation for Alan will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. Social distancing will be followed, as recommended by federal and state guidelines. Face masks are required to attend the visitation. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Alan Strang Family at P.O. Box #430, Cascade, Iowa, 52033.
Mass of Christian burial for Alan will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West, Iowa, with full military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528.
A sincere thank you to the Azura Memory Care staff in Stoughton for their kindness and compassion shown to Alan as a resident this past year.
