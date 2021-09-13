Gerald J. Apel, Colorado Springs, Colo. — Visitation: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Memorial service: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mary R. Avery, Dubuque — Committal prayers: 1 p.m. today, Mueller Chapel, Linwood Cemetery.
Marilyn Bingham, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of life: Noon, Saturday, Sept. 18, Grey Eagle Pavilion, Galena Recreation Park.
Lora M. Chamberlain, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Church, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Barbara J. Durey, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: Wake service at 7:30 p.m. today at the funeral home; and Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Suzanne M. Farrey, Hazel Green, Wis. — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, Benton (Wis.) Primitive Methodist Red Church Cemetery. Celebration of life gathering and lunch: Benton Village Park pavilion.
Steven R. Georgen, Farley, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Services: Prayer service at 2:30 p.m., and Farley American Legion Post #656 services at 7 p.m. today at the funeral home; And funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley.
LaVerne A. Marcus, Zwingle, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, Saint Lawrence Catholic Church in Otter Creek, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Mary E. Miller, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Services: Prayer service at 7 p.m. today at the funeral home; and Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Lieselotte G. Patnode, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday at the chapel.
Paul D. Rupp, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, Holy Spirit Parish-Holy Ghost Church.
Catherine A. Sargent, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. today, Erickson Funeral Home, Darlington, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington.
Joe Tekippe, Sherrill, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Sherrill.
Mary A. Vogt, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.