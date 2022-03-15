funeral services Funeral services Telegraph Herald guest866 Mar 15, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Raymond L. Harwick, Scales Mound, Ill. — Graveside service: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, Scales Mound Holy Trinity Cemetery. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Saturday, The Old School Saloon, Scales Mound.Violet A. Jennings, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue, Iowa. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.Carlton L. Mauer, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.Janet M. Vosberg, Menominee, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Menominee. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.Eileen F. Wessels, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa guest866 Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today SW Wisconsin lawmaker seeks review of prep basketball playoff finish 5 displaced as fire severely damages Dubuque home Local ski resorts give season a soaking sendoff Gary's Graffiti Nights to return in May at new venue Authorities: Dubuque County man accused of sexually assaulting intoxicated woman