Raymond L. Harwick, Scales Mound, Ill. — Graveside service: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, Scales Mound Holy Trinity Cemetery. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Saturday, The Old School Saloon, Scales Mound.

Violet A. Jennings, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue, Iowa. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Carlton L. Mauer, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Janet M. Vosberg, Menominee, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Menominee. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.

Eileen F. Wessels, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.

Tags

Recommended for you