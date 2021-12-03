SIOUX CITY, Iowa — SISTER COLANE (MARTINELLA) RECKER, OSF, of Sioux City, passed away November 19, 2021 at a local hospital in Sioux City, IA.
Services: The Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, December 6 at 1:00 p.m. at Mount St. Francis. Masks will be required. Livestream of the service can be viewed at: www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans. Burial of cremains will take place at a later date at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Sister Colane was born May 19, 1940 in Alton, IA, the daughter of Edward and Gertrude (Hansen) Recker. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis September 3, 1958 and made final profession of vows August 12, 1966. Sister received her master’s degree in library science from the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, IA. She ministered in Iowa as an educator at Holy Trinity, Dubuque; Manchester; Arcadia; Bancroft; Remsen; Danbury Catholic School, Danbury; LeMars; and Bishop Heelan High School, Sioux City.
Sister is survived by her sisters Gayle (Chuck) Schmidt, Elaine Harriman, Jeanette (George) Curry, and Mary Lou Bauler; brother Edward (Renae) Recker Jr.; sister-in-law Jean Recker; nieces, nephews, and her Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Karen Recker and Bonnie Recker; brother Richard Recker; and brothers-in-law Jim Harriman and John Bauler.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Sioux City is in charge of arrangements.