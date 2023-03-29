John R. “Jack” Hohmann, age 91 of Dubuque, departed this world to be reunited with his beloved JaNiece, Saturday, March, 25, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family.
To celebrate Jack’s life well lived, friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 3:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, with Rev. Phillip G. Gibbs officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Jack was born (“Jackie Rae,” as the midwife wrote on his birth certificate) to Ray and Dorothy (Henkel) Hohmann in Alva, Oklahoma, August 22, 1931. The son of an auctioneer and businessman, his family would move often, spending his school age years across states including Oklahoma, Arkansas and Illinois. After his family settled back in Dubuque, he completed his schooling at Loras Academy.
He would go on to hold jobs on the railroads and tow boats, but spent the majority of his career as a machinist with John Deere Works Dubuque, where he took great pride in his proficiency on multiple machines and attention to detail.
With the help of his younger sister, he finally crossed paths with the love of his life, JaNiece (Trizulny), after weeks of “noticing” her outside her job at the movie theater. They were united in holy matrimony August 20, 1955, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. They built a beautiful life together, with family, faith and service always at the forefront. The family was able to enjoy many camping trips to mountainous locations, especially Colorado, over the course of the weeks John Deere would shut down in the late summer months. It was there, Jack was able to share his love of the mountains and exploring with his children and many other family members, friends, and the youths he led as a Boy Scout leader. Later in life, after his retirement, he found the second love of his life — skiing. He would, again, find himself enjoying the mountains of Colorado where he would enjoy March ski trips with family and friends.
Retirement would not represent a time for slowing down to Jack. He served for many years as a ski patroller at Sundown Mountain; proudly working through winters well into his 80s. In their years as empty-nesters, Jack and JaNiece would travel all over the country in their RV, visiting family and friends. Their 70s featured fall trips to Albuquerque, NM, to visit his brother and sister-in-law and enjoy the great Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. There, Jack and his brother would volunteer on a chase team for Blue Flame, a hot air balloon team based out of the southeast. His summers included trips to Oshkosh,WI, enjoying air shows with friends and many area car shows with fellow “fast car” aficionados. Jack never strayed away from outdoor adventures.
Known as a “Mr. Fix-It,” to family and friends alike, he was always willing to help — repairing cars, installing satellites and troubleshooting household predicaments. It would be amiss not to mention his kindheartedness, which also helped “fix” many broken hearts in their time of need.
Though they were granted many happy years with him, Jack leaves behind many family members and friends, who will miss him immensely. His family includes: son, John M. (Renee), daughter Jan Troy, daughter Jill and son Jim, grandchildren Josh (Sarah) Hohmann, Jennifer (Drew) Brashaw, Jacob (Emily) Hohmann, Toni Jo Mitchell, Jessica (Ethan) Phyfe, Ben Troy, Kayla Hohmann, and Jeyden Hough, and six great-grandchildren Lucas, Carly, George, Adam, Nevada and Noah. His siblings, Gary, Donna, Karen, Mark, as well as several sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews are also left to mourn this loss.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, JaNiece, parents Ray and Dorothy, parents-in-law Glenn and Irma Trizulny, siblings Tom and Katherine, and son-in-law Michael Troy.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Dubuque, for helping our family through this difficult journey. Special thanks also goes to Jack’s neighbors at Carter Road, for their friendship, care and compassion throughout the years.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in John’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. John Hohmann Family.
