John R. “Jack” Hohmann, age 91 of Dubuque, departed this world to be reunited with his beloved JaNiece, Saturday, March, 25, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family.

To celebrate Jack’s life well lived, friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 3:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, with Rev. Phillip G. Gibbs officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

