EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Carol A. (Aird) Gleichner, age 76, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
To celebrate Carol’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. To honor Carol’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Carol was born on August 30, 1945, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Charles and Frances (Jurisic) Aird.
Carol attended St. Mary’s Grade School and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School before attending Capri Cosmetology College. She was united in marriage to William LeRoy Durr on January 4, 1964, and they were blessed with 2 children together. She would later marry Robert J. Gleichner in September of 1981, but sadly he would pass away on April 25, 1992. Carol was employed as a seamstress at Yankee Doodle Glove before going to work with Rite Hite for over 30 years until her well earned retirement. Carol was a phenomenal cook who made fantastic chicken noodle soup and homemade bread. She liked to work outside in her vegetable garden and would often use her harvest in the kitchen. Family dinners and holidays brought her great joy, especially when the kids did the dishes. Carol was a very talented seamstress who enjoyed making items for her family. She was a free spirit and was always singing and played the guitar. She also liked taking trips to the casino and always hoped that Lady Luck would be on her side that day. We are heartbroken at the sudden loss of Carol in our lives. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Carol’s memory include her children, William L. (Michelle) Durr II, Dubuque, IA and Billie-Jo (David) Durr Hoftender, East Dubuque, IL; 7 grandchildren, Nick, Zachary and Daniel Durr and David (Willa Hook), Hanna, Sarah and Jake Hoftender; a great-grandson, Adrian “AJ” Durr; her step-children, Mark Gleichner, Michele (Jerry) Klein and Mara Gleichner; her siblings, Helen Campbell, Rice Lake, WI, Robert Aird, Dubuque, IA and William Aird, Rice Lake, WI; her nieces and nephews; and her life-long best friend, Mary Montag, Dyersville, IA.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Gleichner; a sister Linda (LeRoy) Pfab; a nephew, Jim Campbell; a sister-in-law, Diane Aird; a brother-in-law, Harry Campbell; and her companion, Randy Williams.
The family would like to thank her “granddaughter”, Willa, for taking such wonderful care of Carol and making her days brighter.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Carol’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Carol Gleichner Family.
