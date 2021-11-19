Leo J. “Pete” Dietz, 91, of Dubuque died Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 pm Sunday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road where there will be a parish wake service at 5:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Church of the Resurrection followed by burial in Resurrection Cemetery.
Pete was born February 28, 1930 in Dubuque, son of Leo E. and Mary (Behnke) Dietz. On January 26, 1952, he married Arlene Maas at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.
During his life, Pete farmed, pitched baseball for the Asbury Phils, was a beekeeper, bowler, taxidermist and avid fisherman. All the fish in the Mississippi River can breathe a sigh of relief, they are now off the hook.
Pete also participated in many horseshoe tournaments, was a deer hunter, grew ginsing and shitake mushrooms, raised mink and was a morel hunter. He was also a volunteer fireman for the city of Asbury.
Pete worked at the ASC office and worked for Giese Roofing for several years, along with farming his whole life up until 1997.
Pete had a joke or story for everyone he met. That incredible wit stayed with him until the end.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Arlene, of Dubuque; three children, Diane (Gene) Melssen of Monument, CO, Daniel (Dorothy) Dietz of Tennessee, and Don (Sue) Dietz of Dubuque; nine grandchildren, Matt (Sarah) Melssen, Molly Melssen, Amanda Noel, Melissa Dietz, Danny Dietz, Samantha (Brian) Brunat, Victoria Dietz, Adam Hagensten, and Amanda (Chris) Thill; and 15 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Patricia Dietz, and siblings and their spouses, George and Ruth Dietz, Vincent Dietz and Eldon and Janice Dietz.
The family would like to thank Melissa at Hospice of Dubuque for her loving care of Pete during his final days.