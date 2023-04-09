Charlotte A. Muehl, age 80, of Dubuque, passed away suddenly at 1:35 p.m., on Saturday, February 25,2023, at MercyOne Dubuque.

To honor Charlotte’s life there will be a Celebration of Her Life held at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

