Charlotte A. Muehl, age 80, of Dubuque, passed away suddenly at 1:35 p.m., on Saturday, February 25,2023, at MercyOne Dubuque.
To honor Charlotte’s life there will be a Celebration of Her Life held at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Charlotte was born on May 11, 1942, in Dyersville, Iowa, daughter of Edward and Marcella (Freiburg) Schick. Charlotte graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and attended nursing classes after that. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Gerald Muehl, on July 22, 1961, in Dubuque. They were blessed with 31 years of marriage and 4 children together before Jerry passed away on October 9, 1992. She was a devoted wife and mom who also worked as a Physical Therapist Aide at Xavier Hospital and later at Mercy Hospital until her retirement.
Her faith was also an important aspect of her life and Charlotte was a long time member of Holy Family Parish. She loved spending time with her family, friends and especially the grandchildren. She was an avid Euchre player who played regularly. Charlotte was a wonderful woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Charlotte’s memory include her daughter, Gina (Chad) Carlson, Osage Beach, MO; 4 grandchildren, Shiloh Muehl, Morgan Munter, Lucy Carlson and Bridgette Carlson; a great-granddaughter, Dahlia Charlotte Gerardy; a brother, David Schick, Dubuque, IA; and a brother-in-law, Richard Keller.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry Muehl; 3 sons, Tony, John and Erik Muehl; her siblings, Ronnie (George) Clayton, Gene (Doris) Schick and Mary Keller; and a sister-in-law, Ardith Schick.
Charlotte’s family would like to thank the staff at ProMedica, especially the Physical Therapists, for all of the care they provided for Charlotte.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Charlotte’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Charlotte Muehl Family.
