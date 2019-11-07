DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Richard N. Osterhaus, 85, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Richard at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Basilica St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Dyersville, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding and Rev. Dennis Quint concelebrating. Burial will take place in St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville, with full military honors afforded by the Dyersville American Legion Post #137. There will be no visitation held prior to services, per the family’s wishes. Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family with arrangements.
He was born June 26, 1934, at Mueller Hospital in Dyersville, son of Aloysius and Anastasia (Kramer) Osterhaus. He was a 1952 graduate from St. Francis Xavier High School in Dyersville. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959, stationed with the 8th Army Long Line’s Signal Battalion near Pusan, South Korea. On July 9, 1960, Dick was united in marriage to the love of his life, Sharon Scherrman, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa. He worked all his life in the Dyersville area, with many years in the implement business and most recently at Helle Farm Equipment as a salesman until his retirement. Dick served on the founding board and executive board for the Dyersville Hospital. Dick was a simple, faith-filled man with a wonderful work ethic. He had a great love for the State of Iowa and its land, spending many lunch hours and Sundays along the Mississippi River. Dick was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Dyersville.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sharon Osterhaus, of Dyersville; five children, Ellen (Dave) Stefaniak, of Lakeville, Minn., Beth (Brian) Jensen, of Clarendon Hills, Ill., Kathleen (William) Blake, of Orlando, Fla., David Osterhaus, of Venetia, Pa., and Tom (Lara) Osterhaus, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; 14 grandchildren; a brother, Robert (Ann) Osterhaus, of Maquoketa, Iowa; a sister, Carol (Bob) Locher, of Erie, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews
He is also preceded in death by his parents and a nephew.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dick’s name may be made to St. Francis Xavier Basilica, St. Francis Xavier Grade School or the James Kennedy Public Library, all in Dyersville.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.