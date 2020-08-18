Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Ruth E. Blankenberg, Platteville, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. today until the time of services at the church.
Rev. Harold J. Drexler, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Church, Dubuque. Visitation: After 9:15 a.m. today at the church.
Tina L. Fox, Wauzeka, Wis. — Services: 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Bloomington, Wis. Visitation: 3 p.m. until time of service.
Verlea Glindinning, Shullsburg, Wis. — Memorial service: 3:30 p.m. today, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Shullsburg. Visitation: 2 to 3:15 p.m. today at the church.
Andrew W. Jaeger, Dubuque — Services: 6 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 3 p.m. today until the time of services at the funeral home.
Harold J. Kaiser, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, St. Joseph’s Church, Sinsinawa, Wis. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church.
Lois E. Leahy, Elm Grove, Wis. — Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 344 N. Judgement Street, Shullsburg, Wis. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the church.
Marie Monroe, Ossian, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Ossian. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until the time of services at the church.
Steven L. Ohnesorge, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, Word of Life Church, 4450 Dodge St. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Rev. Kenneth C. Stecher, Waterloo, Iowa — Mass: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, Sacred Heart Church, Waterloo. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today at the church.