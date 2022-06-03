Lee Ann (Rogan) Rupp, age 57, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away at home on Sunday May 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and pets.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 5th, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be held at 3:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 6th, 2022 at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church with Msgr. James Miller officiating. Private family burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Lee Ann was born on February 15, 1965 in Dubuque, daughter of Robert and Roberta (Dare) Rogan. She attended Holy Ghost School and Wahlert Catholic High School, graduating in 1983. She married Dave Rupp on September 26, 1987.
Lee started work at Fenelon’s Restaurant, and later worked at Dun and Bradstreet along with her mother. Finally, she went to work for Prudential Financial Service for over 20 years.
Lee Ann was a loving, doting, proud, and dedicated mother to her sons. Family was the center of her life. Her family included dozens of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Lee Ann provided loving homes for many animals in her life, and her pets were also a part of the family.
She is survived by her sons Noah Rupp of Dubuque, Elijah (Marissa Perez) Rupp of Dubuque, and Jocquis Yates of Memphis, TN, sister Colleen (Jack) Boxleiter, brother John (Karen) Rogan, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Lee Ann was preceded in death by her parents, nephew Chuck Boxleiter, and parents-in-law Rose and Paul Rupp.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kirsten Weber, MercyOne Cancer Center, and Hospice of Dubuque.
“Suaimhneas Siorai Uirthi” (Eternal Rest be Upon Her.)
