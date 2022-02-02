Danielle Lynn Plein, 44, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on January 30th, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center.
A visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a service will be held at 7:00 p.m. with Fr. Steven Garner officiating. A live stream of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. will be on the funeral home Facebook page. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
Danielle was born on October 17, 1977, in Dubuque to Deborah (Schmidt) (Mike) Hoppmann and Daniel (Julie) Chase.
She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and NICC where she received her Associate degree and became a Registered Nurse.
She married Tom Plein, on January 21, 2011, Dubuque, Iowa
She previously worked at Mercy Medical Center in Dubuque and then was self-employed as an independent sales consultant.
She enjoyed camping, concerts, traveling, family gatherings, and country music. Watching her son Jay play baseball and snowboard. Danielle loved occasional heavy metal music while road tripping with Tom.
Danielle cherished being a mother to her children and enjoyed watching them grow into kind and loving young men and women. She admired and looked up to her big sister and best friend Dawn. She had a very special relationship with her mother and they spent hours talking and taking care of one another. Danielle faced several challenges throughout her life including health ailments, which she faced head on with strength, optimism and a courageous attitude. She had a huge heart, saw the good in people and made it a personal mission to empower all those in her life. She was an inspiration to everyone around her and encouraged everybody to become the best version of themselves, always leading by example. Danielle sat alongside many people in their darkest days and assisted them through life’s obstacles. She always put others’ needs before her own. It was very important to her that each person felt loved. She led by the grace of God and found light in helping and lifting others.
She is survived by her husband Tom Plein; children Jay, Alex, and Alicia Plein. Her mother Debbie and Mike Hoppmann; her sister Dawn Chase (Steven Oberfoell) and her brother David (Valerie) Chase. Half-sister Elizabeth (Mike) Strabley, step-sisters Angela Allen and Nicki (Matthew) Burkett along with her stepmom Julie Chase. Danielle is survived by a very large family and many wonderful friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Daniel Chase; maternal grandparents Melvin and Ora Schmidt, paternal grandparents Vincent and Mary Chase, uncles: Mike Schmidt, Jack Chase, Ted Chase, and Jim Parsons; her cousin Justin Schmidt, nephew Christian Lyons and her father-in-law and mother-in-law Charles and Hannelore Plein.
Memorials in Danielle’s name may be sent to Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family wishes to thank Dubuque EMS, MercyOne Medical Center, ER staff and Dr. Salas at Grand River Medical Group for the care they provided to Danielle.