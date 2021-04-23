HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Sister Ellen (Moise) Shannon, OP, died April 17, 2021, at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wis.
She was born in Oconomowoc, Wis., to Aloysius and Lucia (Lane) Shannon on March 14, 1924.
Ellen is survived by her sister, Kathryn, who is a Maryknoll Sister.
Her priest brother, David, died in 2007.
Sister Ellen taught or administered in elementary schools in Illinois, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Minnesota. She worked in pastoral ministry in Montana, was Prioress of a Dominican Center in Washington and did oral history there and in Wisconsin. Ellen finished her career as a business officer, also in Wisconsin.
Sister Ellen brought gentle strength and a fun-loving spirit. She shared a wide connection of friends with all.
Services will be held April 23-24 at Sinsinawa. Casey-McNett Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Rest in peace, dear Sister Ellen.