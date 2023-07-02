Maribeth Stair, 81, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on June 26th, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Friends and family may visit from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 7th at Lord of Love Lutheran Church, 219 Summit Street in Galena, IL. A funeral service will follow immediately after the Visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m . Private family burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead, WI at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Maribeth was born on March 22nd, 1942, in Janesville, Wisconsin, daughter of Clinton C. and Pearl E. (Norman) Erickson. She graduated from Broadhead High School. On January 29th, 1966, she was united in marriage to Stephen J. Stair. He preceded her in death in July of 2006. She worked at Universal Foods in Broadhead before opening Stair’s Food Center in Galena, IL, operating from 1977 to 1995. She was a member of the VFW Women’s Auxillary, Galena Historical Society, Fort Nightly, and Beading Club.
As a member of the Galena Golf Club, Maribeth was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing in the ladies league, with her family and special golf club events. In addition, she also enjoyed, traveling, bowling, playing cards, especially Bridge. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and she above all loved spending time with her family and friends.
Maribeth is survived by her two sons Chris (Cindy) Stair of Elburn, Illinois their children Alyssa and Bryce, and Justin (Tina) Stair of Dubuque, Iowa, their children Taylor (fiancé Micaela), Austin (girlfriend Savanna), and Brody Stair, great granddaughter Thea James and great grandson Granger Lee, sister Naomi Gourley of Santa Monica, California, two sisters-in-law Judy Erickson of Brodhead, Wisconsin and Jean Erickson of Midlothian, Texas, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Stephen, parents Clinton and Pearl, son Matthew in 1967, and two brothers Curtis Erickson and Terry Erickson.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Maribeth’s name to Hospice of Dubuque.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, MercyOne of Dubuque, University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, for their caring support through her times of illness and family and friends for all the love and support for mom throughout her life.