Maribeth Stair, 81, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on June 26th, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Friends and family may visit from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 7th at Lord of Love Lutheran Church, 219 Summit Street in Galena, IL. A funeral service will follow immediately after the Visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m . Private family burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead, WI at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.

Recommended for you