POTOSI, Wis. — Jerome W. “Chief” Reuter, age 85, of Potosi, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Finley Unity Point Hospital in Dubuque, IA, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 11, 1937, at home in Tennyson, the son of Lester and Mildred (Pitzen) Reuter. Jerry graduated from St. Andrew High School, Tennyson, in 1956. On August 19, 1961, he married the love of his life, Zita A. Leeser at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Potosi. Jerry spent 42 years in the meat industry beginning his career at the Dubuque Packing Company, moving on to FDL Foods, and later retiring from Farmland Foods in 2000.
He played fast pitch softball for the Tennyson Softball League. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman, especially fishing, hunting, playing Euchre and Poker.
He solved the world’s problems with his morning coffee group that included family and friends at McCartney Corners. Jerry was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Potosi School athletics. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church, where he served as an usher and a member of the Catholic Knights for 79 years.
Jerry enjoyed the simple life of being at home, spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and keeping up with their activities. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Zita; three sons: Bradley (Pat), Brian (Sue), and Brent (Tricia); 8 grandchildren: Brett (Shailja), Alyssa, Jake, Josh, Nate, Cole, Zack, and Kylie; two great-granddaughters: Skylah and Shaylin; his siblings: Mercille Floerke, Myron (Pat), Clifford (Pat), Lawrence, Jarda Timmerman, Rita Noble, Gregory (Cindy), Karen, Jane (Randy) Reitmann, Margie (Tom) Sutton; sister-in-law, Landa Reuter; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Lester and Mildred, Jerry was preceded in death by his siblings: Vincent, Leonard, Richard, Norbert (Mary), Douglas “Dobber”, Ida Mae (Clarence) Fure; in-laws: Ernest Floerke, Washy Dailey, and Ambrose Timmerman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Potosi, with Father Richard Leffler officiating. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery, Potosi. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Potosi is assisting the family. In lieu of plants and flowers, a Jerry Reuter Memorial Fund has been established.