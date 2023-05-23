POTOSI, Wis. — Jerome W. “Chief” Reuter, age 85, of Potosi, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Finley Unity Point Hospital in Dubuque, IA, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 11, 1937, at home in Tennyson, the son of Lester and Mildred (Pitzen) Reuter. Jerry graduated from St. Andrew High School, Tennyson, in 1956. On August 19, 1961, he married the love of his life, Zita A. Leeser at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Potosi. Jerry spent 42 years in the meat industry beginning his career at the Dubuque Packing Company, moving on to FDL Foods, and later retiring from Farmland Foods in 2000.

He played fast pitch softball for the Tennyson Softball League. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman, especially fishing, hunting, playing Euchre and Poker.

Recommended for you