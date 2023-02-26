John Joseph O’Connell Jr., (aka “Poppo,” “Loco Rojo,” “Red”) always played the cards he was dealt and on Saturday, February 18, 2023, he played his final hand.
John was born in Chicago on February 21, 1939, to John and Mary (Boyle) O’Connell. Setting a life-long trend, young John worked hard, and played even harder, including flashing his athletic prowess playing basketball, football, and kitten ball (if you have to ask, you’re not a Chicagoan).
John attended Loras College, where much to his surprise and to his everlasting pride, he persuaded Mary Therese Scheibel to date and eventually marry him. John also made lifelong friends with his fellow DuHawks, enjoying their company for the rest of his life on golf outings, luncheons, and reminiscing about their past adventures and “misunderstandings” with law enforcement (they “borrowed” those cars, we swear).
In 1962, John entered the Marine Corps. Despite a brief misunderstanding with Mexican authorities that landed him in an Ensenada jail cell and resulted in the nickname “Loco Rojo,” John was eternally proud of his service to his country.
John spent his life as a diligent, hardworking, and honorable provider for his wife, four wonderful children and one numbskull (we’re still not telling!). Over his storied career, he worked for General Adjustment Bureau, Gallagher Bassett, and the Archdiocese of Dubuque, always with a focus on helping those in need and doing what was best for his family. He cherished his wife and shared a tremendously blessed marriage of over 52 years.
John was also a loving father, who always shared the last puzzle piece, stayed up late perfecting Easter clues, remained committed to his sobriety, and made gourmet meals such as beans and eggs, fried bologna sandwiches, and Black Cows for his wife and children. John also was a dedicated friend, and loved to play poker, visit the dog track, and joyfully dance the Twist.
In his retirement, John enjoyed golfing with “The Dirty Dozen” from the American Legion, walking five miles a day while counting his steps, and spending time with his children, their spouses (all of whom he liked), and his numerous grandchildren.
John’s family wishes to thank Eagle Pointe Place for creating a warm community where he enjoyed his last five years. He loved playing Euchre with friends, and appreciated the staff setting up frequent video calls with the family and being honored for his time in the Marines (except for that Mexican prison snafu).
Those left to faithfully retell his stories include John’s five children: Kathleen (Patrick) Roseboom, John (Marcia McCormick) O’Connell III, Maureen (Michael) Sattan, Sheila (Keith) Berkley, and Megan (Matt) Cox; along with 16 grandchildren — Rachael, Ryan, Erin, Morgan, Ceridwen, Rhiannon, Michael, Stephen, Nicholas, Makenna, Alex, Sam, Calista, Will, Nora and Eliza. And you. John is also fondly remembered by his sister, Kathy (Bob) Marsh of Manassas, VA.
Friends, enemies, veterans, golfers, card players, insurance professionals, saints, sinners, lookie-loos and paparazzi may join the family for a Farewell Toast visitation from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road in Dubuque. It will be followed by a vigil prayer service beginning at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, at the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes copious amounts of booze and chocolates — we recently ran out after Mom’s funeral five years ago. For those of you that are more charitably inclined, please consider a donation to Opening Doors, a Dubuque non-profit that empowers the lives of homeless women and children at Maria House, Teresa Shelter and Francis Apartments.
John’s children wish to express their condolences to everyone who didn’t have a father as loyal, hardworking, and loving as he was. Onward and upward!
