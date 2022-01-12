Brittany Gaylord, 32, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on January 6, 2022.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 13th, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:00 p.m.
Brittany was born on September 26, 1989, to Stacy Jones and Steve Lehnhardt. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from University of Dubuque. She married James Gaylord Jr. on August 22, 2015, at Council Hill Station. She worked at Prudential Retirement.
Brittany loved spending time with her family and children, and she always put others before herself. She was a lifelong learner who loved books, and all things Harry Potter. She enjoyed photography, and loved to dance, practice target shooting, and be a hostess. She was not always the best driver, and she was always late. If you needed a closet to be organized, a debt to be consolidated, or just needed to laugh, she was the person for you.
She is survived by her loving husband James; her three sons Sweet Tripp, Wild Charlie, and Stubborn Murdoc; her mother Stacy (Tom) Flanagan; sister Olivia (Kevin) Leslein; her dads Steve and Tim Leslein, her grandmothers Carol Lehnhardt, and Marylou Flanagan; as well as her large extended family.
Brittany was preceded in death by her uncle Danny, and grandparents Grandma and Grandpa Jones, Grandpa Chuck, Grandpa Steve, and Grandpa George Flanagan.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for her children.