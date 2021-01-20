Barbara Urban Kilpatrick, 81, formerly of Cedar Rapids and Dubuque, died Monday, January 18, 2021, at the Iowa Veteran’s Home, Marshalltown.
A private family service will be held. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family.
Barbara is survived by three children, Wendy (Rick) Felderman, of Peosta, Jeff Urban (Julie) and Terry Urban and friend Theresa, all of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, Holly (Logan) Ruble, Casey (Kayla) Moriarty, Madison Urban (Doug), Mackenzie Tackleberry, Jacob Ottaway; four great grandchildren, Jace, Anna, Braydon and Grace; brother, Skip (Mary) Albrecht of Kewaunee, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Richard Urban in 1989, and second husband, John Kilpatrick in 2018.
Barbara was born on December 31, 1939, in Kewaunee, WI, the daughter of Harold and Lucille Petrie Albrecht. She married Richard Urban on August 9, 1959, in Kewaunee, WI; after his death, she married John Kilpatrick. Barbara began working at K-Mart in 1964 in customer service and retired from Kirkwood Community College. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Barbara enjoyed reading and knitting, and she was an avid Green Bay Packers and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to any local homeless shelter in Barbara's name.