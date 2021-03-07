Joyce L. Becker, 92, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. today at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Masks are required, and we ask that you please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Joyce’s family.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Joyce will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, with Father Paul Attah-Nsiah as the Celebrant. Masks are required, and we ask that you please respect our current social distancing requirements. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The mass will be live-streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Joyce was born September 20, 1928, in Garretson, SD, the daughter of John and Lora J. Meier Schurman. On September 22, 1951, she married Walter Becker in Sioux City. He died December 9, 1989.
She graduated from Garretson High School in Garretson, SD. She graduated from St. Joseph Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Sioux City, IA, and the University of Dubuque with her BSN degree at age 62.
Joyce was employed as a Registered Nurse at the former Xavier Hospital, Dubuque; Fairview Hospital, Edina, Minnesota; Mercy Hospital, Dubuque; and completed her nursing career at Stonehill Care Center, Dubuque, for 10 years before retiring in 1994. Following her retirement, she referred to herself as “a has been nurse.” She was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous.
Survivors include four sons, Jeffrey (Janice) Becker, of Broken Bow, OK, Brian, Brad and Sam Becker, all of Dubuque; three daughters, Kristin Lineen, of Cheyenne, WY, Kim (Greg) Yoko, of Dubuque, and Jennifer (Mark) Wagstaff, of Roxboro, NC; daughter-in-law, Gerry Becker, of Dubuque; four grandchildren, Brandon (Kresha) Becker, Erienne Becker, Zeb (Samantha) and Ben (Becca Kuhle) Yoko; three sisters, Joan VandeVorde, of Pipe Stone, MN, Gertrude Duffert, of Flandreau, SD, and Kay (Roland) Kortlever, of Alexandria, MN.
Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by three sons, Mike and Todd Becker both July 9, 1983, and Mark Becker on March 11, 2019; one sister, Luetta Peake; and one brother, Edwin Schurman.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Assisi Village, Stonehill Health Center, as well as Hospice of Dubuque for their love and care they have shown to Joyce over the years and recent weeks.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Joyce’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.