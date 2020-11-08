HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Sister Flannan McGuane, OP, died at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on Oct. 28, 2020.
Private services will be held at Sinsinawa.
Professed in 1957, she served as culinary artist at the Dominican Motherhouse, Sinsinawa, and at Edgewood Convent, Madison, Wis.
Sister Flannan managed the Motherhouse kitchen and bakery from 1960 to 2003, guiding novices, Sisters and employees to feed the masses who resided at and visited Sinsinawa Mound. Youth learned the value of working hard and being a member of a team. Sister Flannan was known for her Irish lilt and creating Mound cinnamon bread, which is now a favorite of the Sisters, guests and people around the country. She joined the community at St. Dominic Villa in 2011.
Sister Flannan was born in County Clare, Ireland, Feb. 26, 1933, to John and Margaret (Kelly) McGuane. She is survived by a brother, three sisters, nieces, nephews and her Dominican Sisters.
Casey-McNett Funeral Home is handling arrangements.