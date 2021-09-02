Jeremy Simmons Telegraph Herald Sep 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DELAND, Fla. — Jeremy Simmons age 39 of DeLand Florida died Sunday morning August 29th 2021.He was killed in a motorcycle accident north of DeLand. He was a cell phone tower technician.Jeremy enjoyed repairing cars and riding motorcycles with friends.Survived by mother Mary Simmons (Denver CO) Father Jim Simmons (Hazel Green)Sister Monica (FL) Leslie (Anchorage AK) Brothers Josh (Denver CO) Jason (Austin TXServices will be held in Dayton Beach FL September 8th 2021 at DaleWoodward Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hazel-green-wis Grant-county-wis Lafayette-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Delaware County woman wins $1 million lottery prize; 2 Dubuquers win $50,000 total Police: Man arrested for 2 shootings in Dubuque UPDATE: Person fatally shot by authorities in Jones County ID'd College volleyball: Nail-biting debut for Loras, UW-Platteville in 5-set thriller Ask Amy: Family rift calls for firm boundary