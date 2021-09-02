DELAND, Fla. — Jeremy Simmons age 39 of DeLand Florida died Sunday morning August 29th 2021.

He was killed in a motorcycle accident north of DeLand. He was a cell phone tower technician.

Jeremy enjoyed repairing cars and riding motorcycles with friends.

Survived by mother Mary Simmons (Denver CO) Father Jim Simmons (Hazel Green)

Sister Monica (FL) Leslie (Anchorage AK) Brothers Josh (Denver CO) Jason (Austin TX

Services will be held in Dayton Beach FL September 8th 2021 at DaleWoodward Funeral Home.

Tags

Recommended for you