David C. Bainbridge, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, and noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
Ray Crippes, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Kylie J. Duster, Dubuque — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Services: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Robert A. Hamann, Marquette, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor, Iowa and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, First Congregation United Church of Christ, McGregor. Services: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Chris E. Hefel, Farley, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley.
Robert Helmrich, Manchester, Iowa — Memorial service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, United Methodist Church, Manchester.
Gary L. Krohmer, Galena, Ill. — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, St. Mary’s Cemetery, Galena.
Barbara Beth Miller, Dubuque — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Frank A. Netzel II, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of life: 6 p.m. today, Casper Bluff, Galena.
Julie Westercamp, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, Grand River Center.