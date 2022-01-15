STURGEON BAY, Wis. — David T. “Dave” Richard, 67, of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, formerly of Kieler, Wisconsin, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 17, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bart Timmerman and Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A public visitation for friends and family will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, where there will be a parish scripture service at 1:45 p.m. Friends may also call Monday from 9-10:15 a.m. at the parish center prior to the funeral. The family requests you utilize masks during the duration of your visit and that you practice social distancing. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Dave was born on August 14, 1954, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, the son of Tom and Jeannette (Haas) Richard. He married Belinda Kein on December 3, 1977, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler.
Dave was a human who left every single person he met better than he found them. From his teammates back in the Greenhouse baseball days, friends and family in Kieler, to the hundreds of students he taught at NWTC in Sturgeon Bay, Dave influenced so many. He was a teen life leader at Corpus Christi Church in Sturgeon Bay, a Eucharistic minister coordinator, and an advisor for Skills USA for many years, being named a regional finalist for the National Adviser of the Year. Dave also touched the lives of countless teammates of his kids as well as their parents. He loved his hunting, beekeeping, earth cultivating and Canada exploring communities. Dave was a member of the Fleet Maintenance Council in Green Bay and officiated many WIAA sports including swimming, basketball, baseball and softball. During his lifetime, Dave generously donated 91 units of blood to the American Red Cross, inspiring others to do the same.
His impact on Earth was big. It was beautiful. He was pure and meek and gentle and filled with love. His love for his wife, kids and grandkids was fierce and his legacy will live on through them.
Survivors include his wife, Belinda Richard, Wautoma, WI; four children, Mindy Kelley, San Antonio, TX, Matthew (Janelle) Richard, Sun Prairie, WI, Rachel (Andrew) Johnston, Delafield, WI, and Chris (Mary Chris) Richard, Sun Prairie, WI; grandchildren, Noah David Richard, Sky Davenport Kelley and Robert Lee Kelley III; Jett Matthew and Jax David Richard; Liam Andrew, Coltrane Richard, Emmy Rose and Winnie Rae Johnston; and Jack Thomas, Boyd David, Mary Ellen and Christine Bel Richard; and his siblings, Donna (Dave) Richard-Langer, Urbandale, IA, Karen Hayat, Sun Prairie, WI, Ken Richard, Madison, WI, Keith (Clare) Richard, Kieler, WI, Kathleen (Dan) Richard-Eggers, Athens, GA, and Connie (Arvind) Deshpande, Washington, D.C.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, James Christopher Richard.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you plant a tree or donate a pint of blood in Dave’s honor.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.