HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Sister Maria del Rey Hunt, OP, died Nov. 9, 2020, at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green. Private services will be held at Sinsinawa. She was a social worker at Pilsen clinics, Chicago; St. Dominic Parish and School, Denver; and St. Leo Parish, Oakland, Calif., and helped with the parish census at St. Richard Parish, Omaha, Neb. Sister Maria del Rey ministered as chaplain at hospitals in Burbank and Redding, Calif.; as pastoral associate in Center, Texas; and as bereavement counselor in Kenosha, Wis. She served as a driver at Rosary College, River Forest, Ill. She joined the Motherhouse community in 2001 and the Villa community in 2006. Celina Harriet was born April 16, 1929, in Faust, N.Y., to William and Emma (Dankhoff) Hunt. She is survived by a sister, Mary DeLuca, and her Dominican sisters. Casey-McNett Funeral Home is handling arrangements.