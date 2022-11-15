ASBURY, Iowa — Angella M. “Angie” (Haupert) Wemmer, age 90, of Asbury, passed away at 4:52 a.m., on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

To honor Angie’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 3:45 p.m. There will also be visitation on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 10:15 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., before the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., at the Church of the Resurrection with Rev. Phil Gibbs officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.

