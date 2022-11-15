ASBURY, Iowa — Angella M. “Angie” (Haupert) Wemmer, age 90, of Asbury, passed away at 4:52 a.m., on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
To honor Angie’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 3:45 p.m. There will also be visitation on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 10:15 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., before the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., at the Church of the Resurrection with Rev. Phil Gibbs officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Angie, affectionately known as Mussie, was born on February 6, 1932, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Clarence and Crystal (Hines) Haupert. Angie attended St. Mary’s Grade School and graduated from the Immaculate Conception Academy, class of 1950. While in high school she worked at the University Inn where she met and later married Roy Wemmer, Jr. on September 16, 1950. During her marriage to Roy she gave birth to 10 children. Together from 1951 to 1964, Angie and Roy ran the West Dubuque Tap, where a line formed around the block on Friday nights for Angie’s fried fish. After selling the tavern, Angie went on to cook at some of the best supper clubs in the tri-state area including The Circle, The Coach House, The Cock & Bull, The Wheelhouse and Leiser’s Supper Club. Angie also worked for 14 years for the Dubuque Community Schools retiring in 2003, as the Assistant Manager of the Central Kitchen.
Angie loved to cook and was especially good at it. Just ask any of her relatives, friends and co-workers lucky enough to have enjoyed the food she prepared. Her children and their spouses, in particular, will tell you she was a great cook. Angie would often tell her daughters that their spouses only married them for HER cooking. Her family will tell you her gravy was so good you could drink it and could actually be considered its own food group.
Angie loved to travel. As a child she spent summers in Chicago with her cousins and their families. She grew to love the Windy City and all it had to offer. As an adult she and Roy would take their family to Chicago in the summer to visit relatives and museums, the aquarium and other attractions. This created close cousin bonds and a love of Chicago in her children as well. In retirement Angie enjoyed cruises with her daughter Clare and her brother Frank and his wife Jean. She was fortunate to have had the opportunity to travel to Mexico, Japan, the Caribbean, and Alaska, where she took a helicopter to drink champagne on a glacier with her son-in-law, Dick.
Angie’s faith was important to her. She was a member of the Catholic Mothers Study Club at St. Anthony’s in the 1950’s and early 60’s. She was a long time member of St. Raphael’s Parish where she served on the Community Life Committee.
Angie was fun and funny. She could tell a good joke and had a great laugh. In the 1980’s and 90’s Angie and Roy owned and operated Multi-State Advertisers, Inc. While Roy sold the ads, Angie would contribute by writing humorous articles about family and friends for their downtown newsletter, The Profile. She was also known for her “Roasts” of coworkers upon their retirement. When asked what her favorite thing to do was other than cooking she responded by saying she loved “nothing better than sharing a good laugh with people.”
Angie’s cooking, quick wit and laughter will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her children, Clare Wemmer, Cathy (Fred) Hedley, Carla (Jay) Wieser, Roy Wemmer, III, Ray (Takayo) Wemmer, Carrie (John Rettenmeier) Schmid, Connie (Roger) Powell and Corrie (George) Torres. Angie also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren, a beloved brother Frank and a sister-in-law Marianne Haupert.
Angie was preceded in death by her husband Roy, an infant son Robert, her daughter Christine, her son-in-law Dick Schmid, her sister Jean (Jerry) Hultgren, her brother Carl Haupert and a sister-in-law Jean Haupert.
She also leaves behind wonderful neighbors, Steve and Pat Scott, a dear old friend Karen Wolter and a beloved former son-in-law Mike Sorensen, Sr.
The family would like all of the nurses and social workers from Hospice of Dubuque for the compassionate care and support provided to Angie.
In lieu of flowers the family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Angie’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Angella Wemmer Family, which will be donated to Hospice of Dubuque.
