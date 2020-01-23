Richard C. “Dick” Spangler, 88, of Dubuque, died Monday, January 20, 2020, at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital.
Private funeral services will be held at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory. Private burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, where military rites will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Dick was born November 29, 1931, in Dubuque, son of Charles and Freda (Karsch) Spangler.
He graduated from Dubuque Senior High in 1949. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954.
On February 12, 1955, he married Mary “Elaine” Steinhoff at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church. She preceded him in death in 1982.
Dick was a longtime employee of John Deere Dubuque Works, retiring in 1987. He was an avid Cubs fan and was able to visit their training field in Mesa, AZ, in 2000. For a non-traveler, that was a great accomplishment for all of us. He was excited to be able to see them win the 2016 World Series.
He is survived by seven children, Karen (David) Phillips, of Goodyear, AZ, Pamela (T.J.) O’Toole, of Bellevue, Rick Spangler, of Sherrill, David (Lorie) Spangler, of Isanti, MN, Mark (Rhonda) Spangler, of Dubuque, Marla (Jack Anthony) Spangler, of Sherrill and Gemma (Doug) Still, of Bellevue; 12 grandchildren, Abby (Arno Adkins) Moriarty, Morgan (Devin) Scherer, Zachary, Ethan, Jesse and Jamie (Abby) Spangler, Patrick (Danielle) and Erik (Jordan) Lemieux, Dillon, Dalton and Brooke (Nathan Kroeger) Spangler, and Kannon Still; and nine great-grandchildren.
He also was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Kathleen “Boots” Spangler Schwartz.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Richard Spangler Memorial Fund, and will be distributed to Dick’s favorite charities.
The family would like to thank Drs. Horchak, Hermann, Heiar and Compton, as well as Dr. Arnold and his staff and the incredible nurses and staff at Luther Manor, especially his special caregiver, Diane, for their loving care.