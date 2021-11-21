Dennis F. Funke, 82, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of East Dubuque, IL, passed away Friday morning, November 19, 2021 at Unity Point-Finley Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Rd. in Dubuque, with Fr. Phil Gibbs officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be lived-streamed on the Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook Page.
Visitation will be from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the parish prayer service will be said at 3:30 p.m. Members of the East Dubuque Fire Dept. will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. There will be an additional visitation from 9:15 — 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the Church. Due to State and CDC guidelines, facemasks are required.
Dennis was born on January 9, 1939 in Dyersville, IA, the son of Otto and Emma (Deutmeyer) Funke. He was a graduate of Xavier High School in Dyersville, the class of 1956.
Dennis was united in marriage to Jean Leibfried on April 15, 1961 at Immaculate Conception Church, in Kieler, Wi. He was employed for 40 years as a lineman, foreman, and then district manager for the former Interstate Power Company, and following retirement he drove truck for Truck Country and Food Liner. He was a member of Resurrection Parish, and a former member of the East Dubuque Volunteer Fire Dept.
Dennis and Jean moved to Dubuque in 1998. He loved puzzles, fishing, redesigning everything, helping family, and spoiling his grandchildren.
Surviving is his wife, Jean; four sons, Kevin (Susan) Funke of Bellevue, IA, Brian (Teri) Funke and Steven (Kelly) Funke, both of Peoria, IL, and Craig (Ana) Funke of Madison, WI; 13 grandchildren; Katherine, Jacob (Kyla), Scott (Amy), Claire (Ashwin), Joshua (Jessica), Megan (Matt), Jessica, Sarah, Garrison, Maverick, Patrick, Kelly and Allie; and 11 great-grandchildren. His in-laws, Elaine Funke, Roger Mescher, Gladys McDonald, Robert (Betty) Leibfried, Gary (Linda) Leibfried, Tom (Judy) Leibfried, Mary Jo (Brad) Birkett, Donna Leibfried, Linda (Jim) McCarthy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto & Emma, an infant son, Scott Robert in 1965, his siblings, LeRoy (Lois) Funke, Robert Funke, David (Jan) Funke, Norma (Bob) Edelman, Vila (Dale) Hoefer, Marilyn Mescher, his father and mother-in-law James (Bertilla) Leibfried, and brother-in-law John Leibfried.
Jean and family wish to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff on 4 Med/Surg at the Unity Point-Finley Hospital, for the wonderful care provided to their husband and father.
