Ruth M. Turnis, 83, of Dubuque, died on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Bethany Home in Dubuque.
A prayer service will be held at 3:00 p.m. followed by visitation until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Hoffman Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, and also from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday prior to services at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Worthington.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Ruth will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church with Father Philip Agyei as the Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Worthington, Iowa.
Ruth was born February 19, 1939, in Monticello, IA, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Sherlock) Turnis. Following her 1959 graduation from Mercy School of nursing, she was a Registered Nurse in the Dubuque community for 45 years, working 33 at Mercy Hospital, where Mental Health was her passion. She then worked with the Sinsinawa Mound Dominicans, and Hospice of Dubuque. She was also one of the founding board members of Hospice in 1982 and was one of their first volunteer nurses.
Ruth was a member of St. Joseph the Worker in Dubuque for over 50 years, where she was a Eucharistic Minister. She lived her faith and gave generously to many causes. She enjoyed crafts, games, travel, and singing in choirs. She was a fiercely independent woman, who always spoke her mind, and loved her family and friends, her church, and her community. Ruth was honored by the Community Foundation for charitable giving, especially starting the Frank Turnis Family Fund in 2013 for students going into Health Care fields at NICC.
Survivors include sisters, Mary Frances Jasper and Roseanne Heid, both of Hopkinton; brothers-in-law, Jack Digmann and Leo Heid of Hopkinton; sisters-in- law, Verla Turnis of Worthington, Verna Turnis of DeWitt and Mary Kay Turnis of Manchester; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews, several special God-Children; and many wonderful friends. Locally, her niece, Cathy McDermott and her good friend, Betty Kremer were especially helpful over the last few years.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Richard “Dick” Turnis, Mark Turnis, William “Bill” Turnis, Phillip “Phil” Turnis; sisters, Norma McDonell, Elizabeth “Betty” Turnis, Janet Digmann; brothers-in-law, Stephen McDonell, Larry Jasper; sister-in-law, Sylvia Turnis; three nephews, and many dear friends.
The family wants to especially thank the staff of Bethany Retirement Home and Hospice of Dubuque for their care of Ruth and support of the family. They helped her make her own choices until the end, so she died as she lived, or as the old song says “I did it my way!”
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Alpha-1 Foundation, Hospice of Dubuque, NAMI of Dubuque, or Mental Health America.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Ruth’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.