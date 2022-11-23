Ruth M. Turnis, 83, of Dubuque, died on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Bethany Home in Dubuque.

A prayer service will be held at 3:00 p.m. followed by visitation until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Hoffman Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, and also from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday prior to services at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Worthington.

