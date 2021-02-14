HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Marvin N. Gaul, 92, of Holy Cross, died peacefully at home Tuesday, February 9, 2021, with his family by his side.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery, where Military Honors will be accorded by VFW Post #7736 and American Legion Post #656. Rev. Noah Diehm will officiate.
Marvin was born July 1, 1928, in Luxemburg, Iowa, the son of Alphonse and Regina (Fangmann) Gaul. He married Germaine Clemen on December 30, 1952, in Holy Cross. Marvin served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was awarded the Purple Heart and other designations for the valor he showed. Marvin was born and raised farming and he continued doing so with his own family. There were many polka dances Marvy and Germaine made lasting memories together. He enjoyed four wheeling with his family, giving anyone a ride who wanted one yet into his 90s. Marvy was the “field supervisor” for any farming and construction jobs going on locally.
Survivors include his six children, Gary (Carla) Gaul, of Dyersville, Randy (Jean) Gaul, of Farley, Nancy Klostermann, of Dubuque, Brian (Carol) Gaul, Loren (Amy) Gaul, both of Holy Cross, Dean (Karen) Gaul, of Epworth, 19 grandchildren: Coby (Angie) Culbertson, Jamie (Tom) Boge, Becky (Jed) Hurst, Nicholas (Rosie) Gaul, Chad (Ann) Klostermann, Matthew (Manessa) Gaul, Kristin Klostermann, Kelly (Landon) Henriksen, Tanya (Nate) Amunrud, Megan Gaul, Stephanie (Ryan) Eby, Jordan (Kelly) Gaul, Holly (Wyatt) Syhlman, Hayle Gaul, Travis Gaul, Jacob Gaul, Trenton Gaul, Cody Gaul, Tanner Gaul; 19 great-grandchildren and one on the way; siblings, Gerald (Joan) Gaul, of Farley; in laws, Dolores Gaul, of Epworth, Jerome (Patricia) Clemen, of Holy Cross, Loras Clemen, of Dubuque, Janice (Willis) Wagner, of Holy Cross, Cathy (Don) Keppler, of Manchester, Dale (Carol) Clemen, of Dubuque, Linda Clemen, of Colesburg.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Germaine; parents; son-in-law, Jim Klostermann; parents-in-law, Alphonse and Armella Clemen; siblings, Leander Gaul, in infancy, Laura and Ralph Meyer, Eldon and Helen Gaul, Eileen and Richard Hermsen, Virgil and Helen Gaul, Lawrence Gaul; in-laws, Vernon Clemen, Darlene Clemen and Francis Clemen.
The family would like to thank Mercy One Senior Care of Dyersville and Hospice of Dubuque for their services and care during his last days.
