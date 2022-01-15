DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Vickie S. Kammiller, 57 of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at her home.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville, with a funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
“Free spirits are inclined to explore life and taste new experiences that hold true to the deepest parts of themselves verses being influenced by what the masses around them are doing. They are often people who think freely and have the courage to hear their own voice and follow their own integrity.” Vickie put her whole heart into the things she believed in and never let the voices of others diminish her beliefs.
Vickie was born to Daniel Trautwein and Judy (Dave) Denlinger on April 10, 1964 in Rockford, IL. Vickie resided at the family farm in Durango IA for most of her life but took her last breath in her home in Dyersville IA.
Vickie was blessed with a large loving family. Vickie is survived by her lifelong love and partner Fred Kammiller, 5 children: Nicole (Kyle) Kammiller — Ernzen and Freddie Kammiller both of Durango, Taz (Kayla) Kammiller of Ryan, Alex Kammiller and Reesen Kammiller both of Dyersville; 14 grandchildren: CJ, Brian, Kristina, Chason, Grason, Clayton, Isabella, Taylor, Ryan, Gage, Lexi, Ethan, Chase, and Noah; mother, Judy Denlinger of Dubuque, her sisters, Roxanne (Pat) Demaio of Dubuque and Sherri (Matt) Means of Hordville, NE, and half-brother, Tony (Ashley) Denlinger of Dubuque.
She is proceeded in death by her grandson Myles Ernzen, dad, Daniel Trautwein, step- father, Dave Denlinger, grandparents, Frank and Margaret Sarazin, and her angel babies Josey and Joseph.
Vickie was diagnosed with breast cancer that quickly spread throughout her body in the summer of 2021. Despite this diagnosis, her passion for life and her contagious curiosity was no different. She was and will continue to be an inspiration to us all for living life to the fullest. There is no doubt that Vickie loved being a Grandma. She encouraged her children and grandchildren to chase their dreams. Vickie loved all things in life, she believed in opening your mind and enjoyed researching how to do so, she loved gardening, jeeps, and spending time with her family. We will always admire her belief in herself and her ability to prioritize her needs. Vickie Kammiller overcame a lot of hardship and poured herself into becoming who she wanted to be. Vickie had a big heart and always helped those in need. We are grateful for the time we spent with her.
“A wild spirit is often misunderstood. Others may think she is lost, when in truth, she is simply roaming free”
In life and in death Vickie’s spirit was and is wild and free.
Vickie’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at the Hall-Perrine Cancer Center and St. Croix Hospice for the care and compassion they showed to their mom.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.